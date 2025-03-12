Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

AVNS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 460,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,177. The company has a market capitalization of $679.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.17. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,216.75. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 34.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 34,421 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 78,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

