Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 21,258 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $74,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $273.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.37 and a 200-day moving average of $290.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

