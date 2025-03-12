Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 902,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,458 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $91,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

