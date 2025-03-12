Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $29.52 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $255.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.83. The company has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

