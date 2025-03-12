Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $58.20 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $58,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,469,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,473,008,000 after acquiring an additional 828,308 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,325,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,996,871,000 after acquiring an additional 780,026 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,957,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,117,345,000 after acquiring an additional 159,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.66 billion, a PE ratio of 113.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.40 and its 200-day moving average is $319.53. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.43.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

