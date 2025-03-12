Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

