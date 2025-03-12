Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 41,647 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,647 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $24,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $60.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

