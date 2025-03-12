Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,520 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $33,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,807.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

