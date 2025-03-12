Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 817 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,819,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
IJH opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
