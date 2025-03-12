Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUBD. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10,094.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

