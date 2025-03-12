Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $237.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.