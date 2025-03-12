Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,909,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 541,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 218,952 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $585,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

