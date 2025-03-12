Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 166,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 293,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.