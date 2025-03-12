Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 199.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,684 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after acquiring an additional 940,747 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

