Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 73,399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 118,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,472,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

CGGR opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

