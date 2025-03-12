Avista (NYSE:AVA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.21 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 437613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $89,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,886.25. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,260,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,855,000 after acquiring an additional 327,535 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,967,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,687,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,016,000 after buying an additional 274,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,908,000 after buying an additional 24,981 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

