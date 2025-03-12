Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.20 and last traded at C$10.22, with a volume of 663790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYA shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. CIBC set a C$24.00 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.25 to C$20.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.25 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.94.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.58 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Benoit La Salle sold 64,244 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.27, for a total value of C$724,145.52. Also, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 38,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total value of C$435,761.85. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,835 shares of company stock worth $1,761,507. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.