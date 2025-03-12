B. Riley Weighs in on Yext’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Yext in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Yext’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Yext’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $787.93 million, a P/E ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 1.34. Yext has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $8.75.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Yext had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.77 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,026,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Yext by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,758,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,153 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,404,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 900,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 356,324 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.