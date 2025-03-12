Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Strong-Buy Rating

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Babcock International Group Stock Up 5.9 %

OTCMKTS BCKIY opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

