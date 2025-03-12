Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total transaction of $28,259,905.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,560,094.20. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,054,509 shares of company stock worth $290,940,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $125.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.