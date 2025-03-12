Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires Shares of 1,083 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.65.

Read Our Latest Report on FIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.