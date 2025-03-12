Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

