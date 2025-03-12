Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys Shares of 155 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,347,422,000 after buying an additional 1,866,468 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $290,023,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $150,668,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,260,137,000 after buying an additional 403,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,195,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $260.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.11. The firm has a market cap of $319.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.74, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $293.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

