Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,932,000 after buying an additional 1,908,153 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,628,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,056,000 after buying an additional 435,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,873,000 after purchasing an additional 366,427 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Regency Centers by 701.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 361,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 316,496 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

