Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $36,000 in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter valued at $3,676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GAN by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Trading Down 0.6 %

GAN stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.96. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

