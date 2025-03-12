Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $58.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

