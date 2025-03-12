Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 9.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STLA. TD Cowen began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stellantis

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.