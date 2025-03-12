Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,739,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.4% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $164,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $60,679,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,168,000 after acquiring an additional 173,021 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,006,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a market cap of $301.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

