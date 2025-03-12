Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Update

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 46,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,845,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bantec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BANT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 5,048,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,938. Bantec has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc supplies spare and replacement parts to Federal Government agencies, U.S. military prime contractors, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides drones, drone accessories, accident reconstruction software, drone training, drone services, counter-drone technology, certificates of authorization, and waivers.

