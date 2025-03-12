Bare Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 732,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 69,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $107.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

