Bare Financial Services Inc Has $20.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 8.1% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

