Bare Financial Services Inc Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bare Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,309,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12,202.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after buying an additional 717,981 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,048,000 after acquiring an additional 365,602 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 687,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,135,000 after acquiring an additional 319,368 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 521,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 318,410 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $116.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.12 and a 1 year high of $139.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

