Bender Robert & Associates Buys 170 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 2.3% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Chubb were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $291.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.61.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.27.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

