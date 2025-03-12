Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,075 ($65.70) to GBX 4,800 ($62.14) in a research note published on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.26) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Clarkson Price Performance

Shares of CKN stock traded up GBX 85 ($1.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,570 ($46.22). 139,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 3,345 ($43.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,675 ($60.53). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,249.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,919.43. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 286.90 ($3.71) EPS for the quarter. Clarkson had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 13.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Clarkson will post 283.011583 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

