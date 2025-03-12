Best Automotive Stocks Worth Watching – March 11th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Ford Motor, and Salesforce are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies involved in the design, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, auto parts, and related technologies. These stocks are influenced by factors such as consumer demand, technological advancements, and regulatory changes that impact the broader automotive industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.17. 91,580,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,912,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.92 billion, a PE ratio of 113.35, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.46.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.96. 165,462,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,485,419. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.50. 6,120,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,115,023. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.93. The company has a market cap of $884.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. 98,750,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,555,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded up $6.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.50. 3,358,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,961,994. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.93. The company has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

