Best Biotech Stocks To Watch Now – March 12th

AbbVie, CervoMed, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Cencora, and Cognizant Technology Solutions are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that focus on biotechnology research, development, and related innovations in areas such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostics. These stocks can be particularly volatile, as they often depend on breakthroughs, regulatory approvals, and competitive dynamics within the rapidly evolving healthcare and life sciences sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,195. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $373.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

CervoMed (CRVO)

CervoMed Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVO traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 84,044,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,738. CervoMed has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRVO

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $514.70. The company had a trading volume of 579,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $549.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.79. The stock has a market cap of $194.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $493.30 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,986. Danaher has a one year low of $196.80 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.55 and its 200-day moving average is $241.74. The company has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,038. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Cencora stock traded down $8.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $263.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COR

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $90.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

Featured Stories