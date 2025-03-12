Best Chinese Stocks Worth Watching – March 9th

Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares representing ownership in companies that are incorporated in or operate primarily within China, and they are traded on stock exchanges such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. These stocks offer investors exposure to the Chinese economy and are subject to local regulatory frameworks, market conditions, and government policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded up $22.79 on Friday, hitting $295.56. 1,586,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,632. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $441.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

MTD traded up $20.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,292.69. The stock had a trading volume of 147,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,467. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,293.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,324.10. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,142.91 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,193. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average is $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,320. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.36. 3,450,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,793,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87.

