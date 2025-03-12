Best Small Cap Stocks Worth Watching – March 9th

Rigetti Computing, Inflection Point Acquisition, and Intuitive Machines are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, generally ranging from a few hundred million to a couple billion dollars. These stocks often exhibit higher volatility and growth potential compared to larger companies, but they also tend to carry greater risk due to limited resources and market presence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 74,469,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,504,331. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 52,216,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,739. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. Inflection Point Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Intuitive Machines (LUNR)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

LUNR traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 52,026,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,393,858. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.01. Intuitive Machines has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $24.95.

