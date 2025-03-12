Best Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 11th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, Verizon Communications, and Ford Motor are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares that appear to trade at lower prices relative to their fundamentals, such as earnings, dividends, and book value, making them seem undervalued compared to the broader market. Investors are attracted to these stocks because they believe that the market has temporarily mispriced them, offering potential for long-term gains when the true value is eventually recognized. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 85,550,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,404,215. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,089,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $643.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.26 and a 200-day moving average of $238.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.37. 38,734,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,546,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

VZ traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $43.60. 39,928,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,018,999. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 163,384,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,970,570. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Featured Stories