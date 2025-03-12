BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.48. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 23,717,658 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBAI. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk downgraded BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $910.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,757.48. This trade represents a 24.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,520.50. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Further Reading

