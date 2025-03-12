Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $22.67. Bilibili shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 1,979,645 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILI. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1,817.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

