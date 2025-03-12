BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Releases Earnings Results

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
BingEx Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of BingEx stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. 6,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,383. BingEx has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51.
About BingEx
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BingEx
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BingEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BingEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.