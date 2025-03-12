BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Releases Earnings Results

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

BingEx Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of BingEx stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. 6,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,383. BingEx has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

