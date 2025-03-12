BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) vs. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and BioAtla”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $13.63 million 8.49 -$160.93 million ($1.64) -0.62 BioAtla $11.00 million 1.47 -$123.46 million ($1.70) -0.20

BioAtla has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioAtla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fate Therapeutics and BioAtla, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 7 2 0 2.22 BioAtla 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 444.55%. BioAtla has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,691.04%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -1,325.43% -45.88% -33.95% BioAtla N/A -187.30% -96.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of BioAtla shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats BioAtla on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders. Its CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. It is also developing Evalstotug (BA3071), a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating melanoma, carcinomas, and NSCLC; and BA3182, a bispecific candidate that is in Phase 1 study for the treatment of adenocarcinomas, as well as BA3361, which is in preclinical studies for treating multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

