Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0209 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

BIREF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 268,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIREF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

