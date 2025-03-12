Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$6.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.71.

BIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bankshares raised Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$5.07 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$4.53 and a one year high of C$6.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 700.63%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

