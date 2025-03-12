BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
CII traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,599. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
