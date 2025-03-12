BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

CII traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,599. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

