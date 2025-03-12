BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0827 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. 12,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,556. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.