BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 913.7% in February

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, an increase of 913.7% from the February 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,055. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $5.83.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0426 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
