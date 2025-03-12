BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 913.7% in February

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, an increase of 913.7% from the February 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,055. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0426 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,356,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 556,770 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,798,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 700,561 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,461,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 477,140 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 801,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 36,333 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.