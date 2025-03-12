BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) to Issue $0.31 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3063 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 147.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,328. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

