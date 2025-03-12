BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0862 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. 1,311,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,651. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 355,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $2,795,211.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,963,110 shares in the company, valued at $464,039,675.70. This trade represents a 0.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,443,111 shares of company stock worth $11,152,533.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

See Also

